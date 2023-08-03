Self-Care Practices Proven to Reduce Stress

August is National Wellness Month, September is Self-Care Awareness Month, and the holiday season immediately follows…What does that mean?



You guessed it…There is no better time to prioritize self-care practices that reduce stress than NOW!

What Is Self-Care?

Self-care is defined by Everyday Health as, “taking care of yourself so that you can be healthy, you can be well, you can do your job, you can help and care for others, and you can do all the things you need to and want to accomplish in a day.”

What Self-Care is Not!

Here are a few self-care mistakes that could leave you feeling emotionally worse off:

Being reactive instead of proactive when scheduling your life…in other words, don’t over commit! Exhausting yourself from appointments to look good for others is “self-care” Thinking that self-care always feels good in the moment Assuming that it is “one-size-fits-all,” and that you have to practice the way others do Self-sabotage, self-indulging, or being selfish are not forms of self-care

Scroll for 5 easy ways to implement self-care into your regular routines so that you can look great, feel even better, and aid in a better quality of life by reducing stress overall.

