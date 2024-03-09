Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Oscars are a magical time.

The event is filled with Hollywood accolades, literal recognition of years of hard work, and, for many, dreams come true. Anything can happen at the Oscars—and, more importantly, on the event’s red carpet.

Year after year, head-turning fashion matches the fantasy and pomp and circumstance of the Oscars. Outfits define the moment – and the celebrities wearing them live their best lives in real time.

We discuss examples of this defining fashion in our rundown of unforgettable Oscar dresses. See looks from Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Viola Davis, and more.

The fashion has been fashion-ing this awards season.

No matter how much we watch the lead-up to the anticipated night, it’s always a guess as to what our favorite Hollywood stars will wear, what risks they will take, and what misses we will ignore. And with this year’s busy season – and Black Hollywood showing out – predictions are even harder.

The fashion ‘gworls have been outside this season. Period.

Over the past few months, we have seen a mix of individual style, current runway trends, and fashion risks. Featured designers have ranged from legacy brands we love to up-and-coming names we’re learning about.

Colors have been extreme: bright and bold or dark and classic. Fabrics, too, have been stylistically diverse, with sheer, velvet, sequin, and satin all having camera time this year.

See HB’s 2024 Oscar Fashion Predictions

In anticipation of the 2024 Oscars airing tomorrow, we are sharing the following fashion predictions for nominees, presenters, and other celeb attendees. We’ll watch for nominees Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo, who have each slayed the entire awards season. Presenters Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, and Zendaya are other style slayers we know will not disappoint.

Keep scrolling for red carpet trends, styles, and themes.

See Our 2024 Oscars Fashion Predictions For All The Gworls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com