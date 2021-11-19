HomeStyle & Fashion

Savannah James Slays In Dolce & Gabbana At The ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere

Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

It might have been a night honoring the “House Of Gucci” but Savannah James stole the show in Dolce & Gabbana and Jimmy Choo. We’re swooning over Savannah’s bejeweled D&G look on the black carpet at MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA. The melanated beauty complete the sleek look with blonde tresses by Hair by jay, a flawless beat face by Sheika Daley and David Yurman jewelry; styled by Icon Tips.

Savannah wasn’t the only fashion hitta in the building. From Niecy Nash to star of the highly anticipated film Lady Gaga, our favorite celebs were Gucci’d down to the socks. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks.

1. Savannah James

Savannah James Source:Getty

Savannah James attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM’s “House Of Gucci” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

2. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Source:Getty

Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM’s “House Of Gucci” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

3. Salt-N-Pepa

Salt-N-Pepa Source:Getty

Sandra Denton and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa attend the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

4. Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji Source:Getty

Yvonne Orji attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

5. Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Source:Getty

Vanessa Bryant attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

6. Patrick Starrr

Patrick Starrr Source:Getty

Patrick Starrr attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

7. Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

8. Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd Source:Getty

Sherri Shepherd attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

9. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Source:Getty

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

