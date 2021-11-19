Savannah James Slays In Dolce & Gabbana At The ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It might have been a night honoring the “House Of Gucci” but Savannah James stole the show in Dolce & Gabbana and Jimmy Choo. We’re swooning over Savannah’s bejeweled D&G look on the black carpet at MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA. The melanated beauty complete the sleek look with blonde tresses by Hair by jay, a flawless beat face by Sheika Daley and David Yurman jewelry; styled by Icon Tips.

Savannah wasn’t the only fashion hitta in the building. From Niecy Nash to star of the highly anticipated film Lady Gaga, our favorite celebs were Gucci’d down to the socks. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks.

