Recap: Questlove, Blood Orange And More Toast Krug Champagne To Ryuichi Sakamoto At BK Museum

In an effort to support the whole POC community, highlighting contributions to the culture by the Asian community is something we’ll always make time for.

For the occasion of Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s new partnership with Krug Champagne, it was not only an honor to be in the building for his NYC launch event, but the very elegant evening was a harmonizing experience to say the least. A-list entertainers like Questlove, Blood Orange aka Dev Hynes, Kilo Kish and even Marvel’s Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, seemed to agree with us.

Sakamoto couldn’t attend the event himself by request of his doctor — the renowned Japanese composer revealed over the summer that he’s battling Stage 4 cancer — but his presence was absolutely felt throughout the night. In a pre-recorded video he sent over from Japan, Sakamoto assured that by stating, “my music will be with you tonight and my spirit is there with you all.”

The partnership is in celebration of his latest composition, “Suite for Krug in 2008” (seen above), a delightful three movement symphony that captures the essence of specific creations from the unforgettable champagne harvest season of 2008. Sakamoto went on to visit the Krug Maison in 2019, where he spent 18 months matching the taste and symphony itself to be in unison with his separate visions of Krug Clos du Mesnil 2008, Krug 2008 and Krug Grande Cuvée 164ème Édition.

Other attendees at the BK Museum event included fellow composer Chloe Flower, singer-songwriter-supermodel Karen Elson, Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris and a host of like-minded tastemakers who turned up for an exclusive night at the museum with fine dining, great music and equally tasteful libations.

Take a look below at a further recap from Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Suite for Krug In 2008” event at Brooklyn Museum below, and we wish him a speedy recovery:

