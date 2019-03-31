HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS]

Posted March 31, 2019

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

Stellar Awards has been full of great surprises, one including Root Magazine‘s 10th anniversary celebration (hosted by comedian Jonathan Slocumb) that included a gospel music documentary screening, a VIP reception and a “stellar” concert featuring Keyondra Lockett, Jor’dan Armstrong, Christina Bell, Shelby 5, MaryMary and Warryn Campbell‘s entire lineup of My Block artists (including his newest signees, The Walls Group and honorary mention, Anthony Brown). Jonathan McReynolds, Tyscot Records founder Dr. Leonard, Donald Lawrence and more were also honored in between sets. Check out photos below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

1. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

2. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

3. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

4. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

5. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

6. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

7. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

8. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

9. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

10. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

11. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

12. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

13. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

14. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

15. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

16. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

17. Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards 2019 week. stellar awards,root magazine

Related Galleries
Celebs React To The Death Of Nipsey Hussle
Rest In Power: Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead In Front Of Los Angeles Store
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (03/23-03/29)
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade's Baby Girl Is Already An Instagram Star
Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer Shows NeNe’s Petty Reason for Deleting Cynthia As A Friend
Close