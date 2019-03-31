Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Stellar Awards has been full of great surprises, one including Root Magazine‘s 10th anniversary celebration (hosted by comedian Jonathan Slocumb) that included a gospel music documentary screening, a VIP reception and a “stellar” concert featuring Keyondra Lockett, Jor’dan Armstrong, Christina Bell, Shelby 5, MaryMary and Warryn Campbell‘s entire lineup of My Block artists (including his newest signees, The Walls Group and honorary mention, Anthony Brown). Jonathan McReynolds, Tyscot Records founder Dr. Leonard, Donald Lawrence and more were also honored in between sets. Check out photos below!

