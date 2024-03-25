Listen Live
Best Nicknames For Indiana State’s Robbie Avila

Published on March 25, 2024

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Indiana State center Robbie Avila, the 6-foot-10 forward with the goggles and the game that is breaking the internet worldwide is one to keep an eye out for!

His team was absolutely snubbed of the Men’s NCAA Tournament but is currently making his noise in the NIT.

This year Avila, has averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Avila has become a viral sensation because of his looks and is also bringing back success to the school Larry Bird played at – the legend who led the Sycamores to the NCAA men’s national championship game in 1979.

With all the fame there have also been some pretty awesome nicknames that have came up. Take a look below at the Best Nicknames For Indiana State’s Robbie Avila!

Before we do that check out the playing style of Robbie Avila to help the nicknames make more sense.

1. Milk Chamberlain

Milk Chamberlain Source:Getty

2. Larry Nerd

Larry Nerd Source:Getty

3. Cream Abdul-Jabbar

Cream Abdul-Jabbar Source:Getty

4. Larry Blurred

Larry Blurred Source:Getty

5. College Jokic

College Jokic Source:Getty

6. Steph Blurry

Steph Blurry Source:Getty

7. Rob Wave

Rob Wave Source:Getty
