Rihanna Talks Feeling “Bummy As Sh-t” Compared To A$AP Rocky’s Style, Social Media Critiques Her Religious ‘Interview’ Cover

The recent conversation comes as the pop-star-turned-makeup-mogul sat with Interview Editor-In-Chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine’s spring cover. The cover is also getting some flack because it depicts Rih dressed like a racy nun, outfitted with a headpiece and cleavage.

The talk took place as Milan Fashion Week was wrapping up, and Ottenberg is her former longtime stylist, so the topic turned to fashion and her trendsetting partner, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna admits that Rocky’s style may have overtaken hers because, as a mother to two young kids, she prefers to stay as cozy as possible while he’d instead get a full fit off, no matter the occasion.

“Isn’t he the best? I be feeling bummy as sh-t next to this man. I feel like, ‘goddamn, I look like his assistant.’ I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’ Rih says of Rocky. “…It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’ Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”

Rih then explains how Rocky and her met. Despite rumors that they were dating in 2012, that’s actually just the year they were introduced.

Fans thought they were already together because Rocky infamously grabbed her butt on stage while they were performing at the MTV VMAs, and she didn’t flinch.

“…So that was the day that we thought we met. At rehearsal, so it was, like, manager to manager, client to client.” she recalls.

She remembers that her team thought she’d “wanted to have his head on a f-cking mantle” for the move, but the tide changed when she was cool with it.

She also denied rumors that they were dating while appearing in the Virgil Abloh-directed “Fashion Killa” video, saying the relationship didn’t start to bloom until 2019, and even more so during COVID-19 quarantine.

“COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like god knew we needed because we were going to start a family. And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready,” she added.

See how social media is reacting to Rihanna’s rare interview below.

