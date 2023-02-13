Our Favorite Moments From Fenty Bowl Include Rihanna’s Effortless Baby Reveal & A Happy A$AP Rocky

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The highly-anticipated Fenty Bowl took place last night at the Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna set the stage ablaze with a fan-favorite halftime show and baby reveal for the ages. Overall, most fans enjoyed the show so much that they can’t stop talking about it. While others had their complaints about the singer’s quite effortless performance. Check out our favorite moments from the entertaining and memorable Rihanna halftime performance inside.

Rihanna didn’t say too much leading up to her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix. However, she did hint at a surprise guest, who fans are now assuming to be her baby number two. Many fans waited to comment on her apparent baby bump as they hoped to tread lightly to the new mommy, who had her first son about nine months ago. A representative from Rihanna’s camp confirmed the “Lift Me Up” singer is indeed pregnant again, which made her performance all the more impressive.

Though fans may have wanted to see her baby’s father A$AP Rocky hit the stage too, Rihanna held the stage down with her hundreds of dancers. Rocky made sure he was there in a fire fit to support his girl during this once in a lifetime moment.

Naturally, there were countless memes created shortly after the performance. The commentary addressed Rihanna and her dancers custom made Savage x Fenty fits. Her dancers sported all-white looks that some fans say resembled the sperm cells, making her preggo once again. Other fans said her monochromatic red fit was a symbol to her last menstrual cycle, and the jokes just keep rolling in.

We believe the red symbolizes Rihanna’s power. Red is a color that exudes confidence and naturally draws all eyes to you, which I’m sure was an intentional style choice.

Since Bad Gal Rih Rih is carrying once again, she needed the help of her dancers who really made the show iconic. New Zealand choreographer Parris Goebel shared a sweet message a few hours before Rihanna and their large group of dancers hit the Super Bowl stage, saying, “We far from home but we made it!!! I love you 4L. Let’s do this sis.”

Obsessed! Go off Rihanna and congrats on baby number two.

Check out our favorite moments from Fenty Bowl below:

Our Favorite Moments From Fenty Bowl Include Rihanna’s Effortless Baby Reveal & A Happy A$AP Rocky was originally published on globalgrind.com