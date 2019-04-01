Rest In Power: Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead In Front Of Los Angeles Store

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon***. LA PD has confirmed his death.

He was only 33-years-old.

According to NBC News, the Grammy nominee whose legal name Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was reportedly gunned down in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles in front of his clothing store, the Marathon Store. Witnesses claim he was shot six times and paramedics were working on him at the scene, where he was unresponsive.

NBC noted that two other men are listed in critical condition.

Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department claims this is an ongoing investigation and that no one has been detained.

TMZ claims sources told them that one man fled in a vehicle after the shooting, however LAPD is has not released any information on how many shooters were involved.

Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Shot 6 Times In Front Of His Store .. 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/PLizuFGhA2 — Hood Starz ⭐️ (@HoodStarzMusic) March 31, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, Nipsey tweeted that having “haters” was a blessing.

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

While Nipsey has been linked to the Los Angeles gang the Crips, the Grammy-nominated rapper has been a staple in his Crenshaw community, buying up store fronts to revitalize the area and provide a much-needed economic boost in the area.

His fans took to Twitter to send love and light to the rapper, his partner Lauren London and his family.

