Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence

1. Mike Brown Micheal Brown, 18, was unarmed and shot multiple times to death by a police officer in Ferguson, MO outside of an apartment complex. One of the shots fired by the police officer was from inside a car.

2. Renisha McBride Renisha McBride, 19, was shot in the face while seeking help after a car crash in Dearborn Heights, Michigan in late 2013. Her killer, Theodore Wafer, claimed that he thought McBride was an intruder when he found her on his porch. Wafer was charged with second-degree murder in the death and has yet to stand trial. Read more: http://goo.gl/H3IlQ0

3. Eric Garner An amateur video showed Eric Garner died after a police officer placed him in a chokehold for selling untaxed cigarettes in Staten Island. Read more: http://newsone.com/3041018/eric-garners-funeral-it-ends-today/

4. Jonathan Ferrell Jonathan Ferrell, 24, an unarmed man seeking help after a car crash in late 2013 was shot 10 times by a Charlotte police officer who suspected he claimed that Ferrell charged him. The officer, Randall Kerrick, was indicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter. Kerrick has yet to stand trial. Read more: http://goo.gl/jY8M5L

5. Jordan Davis In 2012, Jordan Davis – a black 17-year-old – was shot and killed in Florida in an altercation over loud music. In court, his killer Michael Dunn was found guilty of several charges associated with the incident. The jury failed to reach a decision, however, in the first-degree murder charge for Davis’ killing. A re-trial is pending. Read more: http://goo.gl/A3J3vO

6. Kendrick Johnson 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a rolled-up gym mat in a South Georgia high school in January 2013. An initial autopsy determined it was an accident, that Johnson had suffocated in the mat while trying to retrieve a sneaker. His parents weren’t convinced. A second autopsy found that Johnson died from blunt force trauma. The incident is currently under investigation. Read more: http://goo.gl/3Lr6gP

7. Trayvon Martin Trayvon Martin, 17, was killed in 2012 by a 28-year-old man, George Zimmerman, who claimed to be a part of the neighborhood watch in a Florida gated community. Zimmerman was found not guilty for the murder. Read more: http://goo.gl/NsHG1T

8. Oscar Grant Oscar Grant, III, 23, was pulled out of a San Francisco-area BART train by police in 2009. Several videos showed Grant laying on the ground with police standing over him. One officer shot him in the back. The officer was found guilty of second degree manslaughter and sentenced to two years, minus time served. His story was the inspiration for the 2013 film “Fruitvale Station.” Read more: http://goo.gl/q9IkP0

9. Sean Bell Sean Bell, 23, was killed by the NYPD in 2006. Officers said they believed Bell and friends were armed when they began shooting into their car. The officers involved were acquitted on all charges. Read more: http://goo.gl/iFOlYC

10. Amadou Diallo Amadou Diallo, 23, was a Guinean immigrant in who was shot and killed on February 4, 1999 by four New York City Police Department plain-clothed officers. Officers said they believed he had a gun when he reached for his wallet. Read more: http://goo.gl/kq1RGe

11. Michael Griffith Michael Griffith, 23, was with friends on December 19, 1986 when their car broke down near the Howard Beach section of New York. They went to a local pizzeria to call for help and were confronted by a group of more than 10 white teens. A fight ensured that led Griffith to run into the street nearby, where he was hit by a car and killed. Read more: http://goo.gl/9y0afA

12. Yusuf Hawkins Yusuf Hawkins, 16, was fatally shot in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York by a white mob in the summer of 1989. Hawkins and friends were chased and beaten with baseball bats by a mob of 10-30 white teens. Read more: http://goo.gl/NxHiOY

13. Michael Donald Michael Donald, 20, is often referred to as the last man lynched in the United States. In 1981, his badly beaten body was found hanging from a tree in Mobile, Alabama with his throat slit. The FBI conducted an investigation that led to the arrest and conviction of two Klan members responsible for the murder. Read more: http://goo.gl/KIZ0f7

14. Four Little Girls: Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Denise McNair 14-year-old girls Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Denise McNair (11,) were killed in the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963. The case was unsolved until 1977 when a 77-year-old man, Robert Chambliss, was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. Read more: http://goo.gl/hn8w8V