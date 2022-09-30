On Thursday, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars descended upon the New York Public Library to attend George and Amal Clooney’s Foundation For Justice Albie Awards ceremony. The big event, which was named in honor of South African lawyer and activist Albie Sachs, paid tribute to a slew of justice warriors fighting to bring social and political change to their respective communities.
Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Jodie Turner-Smith and it girl Lori Harvey were some of the star-studded attendees who were present at the event.
During the inaugural ceremony, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa won the Justice For Journalists award. The award-winning writer and author spent nearly two decades working as a lead investigative reporter in Southeast Asia for CNN before starting Rappler, one of the leading digital media sites in the Philippines. Other winners included Dr. Josephine Kulea of the Kenya-based Samburu Girls Foundation, who was honored with the Justice For Women Award, and iAct, a humanitarian organization, who won an award for their work to support survivors of genocide in refugee camps, Entertainment Tonight reported.
“We believe that justice must be waged — it doesn’t just happen. So when journalists are locked up just for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison. When young girls are denied the right to study, work, or marry when they want, we help them fight for their rights through the courts. When minorities are targeted for genocide, we help trigger trials against the perpetrators,” The Clooney’s said in a statement earlier this week. “The Albie Awards add a new dimension to our work at CFJ: they are a way to shine a protective light on the many courageous individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice.”
Some celebrities pulled out their best couture in honor of the big event. Here’s a look at some of our favorite looks from the night.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Celebrity Looks From The Justice Albie Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Lori HarveySource:Getty
Lori Harvey attended the award ceremony dressed head to toe in Burberry. The model shined in a white sequin embroidered jacket and a matching skirt courtesy of the designer. Harvey paired the look with straight-back cornrows and big white statement earrings.
2. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Jodie Turner-Smith dazzled on the red carpet of the event in a stunning Christian Siriano gown.
The Last Ship star stunned as she posed for photographers wearing the sheer lacy black gown that trailed all the way down to the floor, leaving a pretty pool of fabric all around her. The 36-year-old paired the dramatic look with a fresh matte nail manicure along with silver earrings and accessories.
Jodie also rocked a stunning low cut with the ensemble.
For makeup, the talented actress opted for a natural look using Beautiful Skin’s natural foundation and their radiant concealer. She also wore a nude face palette and black eyeliner courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk beauty brand.
3. Gayle KingSource:Getty
Gayle King was all smiles during the event as she shined in a light blue contour dress. The famous broadcaster paired the conservative but classy look with a white clutch.
4. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross left no crumbs on the red carpet wearing a black vintage Alexander McQueen dress during the event. The fun piece featured sheer neon green pleats that peered out of the crevices of the dress as Ross stopped to pose for the paparazzi.
The fashionable star paired the look with black kitten heels.
5. Alfre WoodardSource:Getty
Emmy-Award-winning actress Alfre Woodard attended the event wearing a flowing tri-colored cape dress paired with sandals.