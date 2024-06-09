Red Carpet Gallery: Tamron Hall & Jennifer Hudson’s Black Girl Magic Shined At The 2024 Daytime Emmys

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards saw a powerhouse meeting on the red carpet as

Jennifer Hudson

and

Tamron Hall

brought their signature styles to the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Both women, nominated in the Outstanding Talk Show Series category, turned heads with their stunning looks, sexy style, and dazzling beauty.

Their Black girl magic shined throughout the night.

Jennifer Hudson gives glitz, glam, and garden sparkle at the 2024 Emmys.

Jennifer, an EGOT Queen, brought all the glitz, glam, and sparkle to the red carpet. Her outfit, makeup, and demeanor radiated at the event, reflecting the brilliance of the four Daytime Emmys for which she was nominated.

Her ensemble for the night included a multi-colored floral embellished gown from Marchesa. The dress’ plunging neckline, intricate sequin designs, and vibrant colors showcased Jennifer’s bold personality. She paired the gown with simple accessories and black and silver pumps.

Jennifer styled her hair in braids and swooped up in a high bun. The style showed her gorgeous cheekbones and elongated her neck.

Tamron matches edgy hair with a classic gown on the red carpet. We love her daring duality.

Tamron opted for a more classic look, showcasing her timeless style. She wore an elegant black tiered lace dress from Oscar de la Renta, a renowned designer known for sophisticated and feminine designs. We’re loving the halter-style top and embellishments at the top and bottom, which added a touch of fun flair to her gown.

The host, who recently debuted braids on her daytime show, surprised fans with a remixed hairstyle. Tamron’s hair was styled in a chic mullet with a choppy, blunt bang and shaved sides.

Tamron and Jennifer were nominated alongside other talk show titans like Kelly Clarkson, Robin Roberts, and the ladies of “The View.” While neither took home the golden trophy, their looks won the night.

Tamron and Jennifer continue to inspire Black women, leading the way in the ever-evolving landscape of daytime talk shows.

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Girl Magic shines at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards

Keep scrolling for more celebrity looks. In addition to Tamron and Jennifer, cameras caught Jackée Harry, Kim Whitley, and Danielle Pinnock slaying the 51st annual celebration.

