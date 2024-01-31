Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Music has the ability to allow us to time travel. For a moment one song can make us experience emotions, feelings and memories from way back. Let’s press rewind to the year of 2004. Do you remember how you felt or where you were the first time you heard Alicia Keys “If I Ain’t Got You” or where you were when you heard “Lean Back” by Terror Squad ?

The early 2000s was prime time for R&B music! R&B hits in the early 2000s were taking over the charts. Not to mention many R&B hits from the early 2000’s would often included Hip Hop artist making the records even greater. 20 years ago songs like “Oh” by Ciara, “Tipsy” by J-Kwon and “Bring Em’ Out” by TI were guaranteed hits at any party.

With this being said, the average middle school or high school student today will never know how hard Usher’s Confessions or Ciara’s Goodies had us singing our hearts out.

These songs are timeless classics that still have the same powerful impact on its listeners as before. Get your shower voice ready as we journey through 12 songs that are turning 20 years old in 2024.

R&B Songs That Turn 20 in 2024! was originally published on rnbphilly.com