R.I.P: Remembering John Witherspoon
Posted October 30, 2019
1. JD Witherspoon Remembers His Dad
View this post on Instagram
So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really loved that about us. In all seriousness I work as hard as I do thanks to seeing Him grind for literally 77 years of his life, and I’m damn proud to be his son. If I have even half the career & impact he has had on people I’ll be very happy. His legacy will live on through me, my family, his friends, and everyone else who was touched by him here on earth. He was my best friend & my Hero. I Love U Dad...I’ll miss u. - J.D
A post shared by J.D. Witherspoon (@jdwitherspoon) on
2. Marlon Wayans Is “Broken”
View this post on Instagram
I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already.... hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops
A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on
3. Friday- 1995
4. Next Friday- 2000
5. Friday After Next- 2002
6. Regina King Remembers Her ‘Grandpa’
My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF— Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019
7. Cedric The Entertainer Remembers His Friend
View this post on Instagram
Awe man!! This is a hurt piece !! So sorry to hear the news we lost my dear friend and funny comedic legend. @johnnywitherspoon was an original!!! A considerate, hardworking, treasure of a human being. God bless your loving family 🙏🏾. You will be missed sir. #bangbang!Bang! #Cooooordinate🤣. #ripspoon
A post shared by Cedric The Entertainer (@cedtheentertainer) on
8. A Legend
And who had better dance moves than John Witherspoon?!?! I’m sure he’s cutting a rug in heaven with the rest of the greats. Rest easy, Pops. You’ll be missed, but your legacy will live on forever. #JohnWitherspoon #GoneButNotForgotten #TheWayansBros @MarlonWayans pic.twitter.com/XIH1iU2WSH— ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) October 30, 2019
9. Ice Cube Is Devistated
I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019
10. Mike Epps Is Heart Broken
View this post on Instagram
Aww man this is a heart breaker I remember the first day on the set of next Friday and you told me calm down and let the jokes come natural I was so honored to have work with you thank you for all the advice and laughs and great movies that you gave us Jhon we love you man rest easy see you in comedy heaven 🌹❤️🙏🏿 you be truly missed
A post shared by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on
11. Jamie Foxx Remembers Him With A Laugh
View this post on Instagram
No matter when they go it’s always too soon… RIP to a real legend… You will be missed but never forgotten… @johnnywitherspoon all the love in the world to your legacy and to your family… Got real tears in my eyes on this one… But watching this clip makes me LOL 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on
12. Lela Rochon Remembers Her Friend
View this post on Instagram
I’m so saddened by the loss of my buddy @johnnywitherspoon we were friends and costars on The Wayans Brothers and Boomerang. He kept me laughing and I loved all the beautiful advice, mentorship and knowledge he gave me... just a true treasure!! I’m so grateful we got to see each other one last time this summer in the south of France. My deepest condolences to his beautiful wife Angela, their son and entire family.💕 Rest well John on a life well lived 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
A post shared by Lela Rochon Fuqua (@iamlelarochon) on
13. T.I Pays Tribute
