R.I.P: Remembering John Witherspoon

Posted October 30, 2019

1. JD Witherspoon Remembers His Dad

2. Marlon Wayans Is “Broken”

I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already.... hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops

3. Friday- 1995

4. Next Friday- 2000

5. Friday After Next- 2002

6. Regina King Remembers Her ‘Grandpa’

7. Cedric The Entertainer Remembers His Friend

8. A Legend

9. Ice Cube Is Devistated

10. Mike Epps Is Heart Broken

11. Jamie Foxx Remembers Him With A Laugh

12. Lela Rochon Remembers Her Friend

13. T.I Pays Tribute

