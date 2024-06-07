Listen Live
Remembering Prince’s Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

Published on June 7, 2024

Prince Rogers Nelson was born in Minneapolis Minnesota on June 7th, 1958.  Both of his parents were musicians so it came as no surprise that his musical talent was budding at a young age.  Little did anyone know that this young man would change the music world forever.

In 2016 the world was shook when news spread that Prince had passed away in his home at the age of 57 due to an accidental overdose of Fentanyl.  It later came out that Prince was on the drug due to extensive pain and injuries from his many performances over the years.

Gone but never forgotten below we remember some of Prince’s most iconic performances and music videos.

Remembering Prince’s Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos  was originally published on theurbandaily.com

1. Prince Performing “Purple Rain” During Super Bowl XLI Halftime

2. Prince Performing with James Brown and Michael Jackson

