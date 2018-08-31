PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: The casket containing the remains of soul music icon Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple for the singer’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson.(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,singer,medium group of people,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,coffin,inside of,soul music,detroit – michigan

2. US-Entertainment-music-FRANKLIN Source:Getty Faith Hill performs, Greater Grace Temple First Lady Crisette M. Ellis (C) and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R) listen, during Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,listening,former,hillary clinton,presidential candidate,greater grace temple,faith hill,detroit – michigan

3. US-Entertainment-music-FRANKLIN Source:Getty Flowers from the family of singer Otis Redding are delivered to the church before Aretha Franklin funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in advance of her funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,family,usa,music,singer,flower,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,church,otis redding,detroit – michigan

4. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Guests arrive at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin, 76, died at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,arrival,portrait,music,headshot,singer,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,human interest,guest,obituary,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

5. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: The reamins of Aretha Franklin arrive for her funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin, 76, died at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,music,singer,large group of people,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,human interest,bestpix,obituary,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

6. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: The reamins of Aretha Franklin arrive for her funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin, 76, died at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,music,singer,large group of people,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,human interest,obituary,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

7. US-Entertainment-music-FRANKLIN Source:Getty The casket of Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple in advance of her funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,music,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,coffin,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

8. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Former President Bill Clinton (L) and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder attend the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,singer,two people,funeral,artist,three quarter length,aretha franklin,human interest,former,bill clinton,attorney general,eric holder,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

9. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Former President Bill Clinton (R) and religious leaders (L to R) Louis Farrakhan, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson attend the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,singer,four people,religion,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,al sharpton,human interest,former,bill clinton,jesse jackson sr.,louis farrakhan,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

10. US-Entertainment-music-FRANKLIN Source:Getty Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and singer Ariana Grande attend Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,singer,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,hillary clinton,presidential candidate,ariana grande,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

11. US-Entertainment-music-FRANKLIN Source:Getty Former US President Bill Clinton takes a picture with singer Ariana Grande and her fiancee Pete Davidson at Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,singer,us president,michigan,photography themes,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,photographing,former,bill clinton,fiancé,ariana grande,greater grace temple,pete davidson,detroit – michigan

12. US-Entertainment-music-FRANKLIN Source:Getty Greater Grace Temple First Lady Crisette M. Ellis and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,former,hillary clinton,presidential candidate,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

13. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Family and loved ones of soul music icon Aretha Franklin enter Greater Grace Temple for the singer’s funeral August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,music,singer,michigan,entrance,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,entering,soul music,obituary,greater grace temple,love – emotion,detroit – michigan

14. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Smokey Robinson (glasses) arrives at Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,arrival,music,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,smokey robinson,soul music,obituary,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

15. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Guests attend the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,singer,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,human interest,guest,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

16. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Guests attend the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,singer,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,human interest,guest,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

17. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Smokey Robinson gives someone a hug as he enters Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,embracing,giving,entering,smokey robinson,soul music,obituary,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

18. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Religious leaders (L to R) Louis Farrakhan, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson attend the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,singer,religion,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,al sharpton,human interest,jesse jackson sr.,louis farrakhan,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

19. US-Entertainment-music-FRANKLIN Source:Getty Mourners attend Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,mourner,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

20. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty Mourners attend Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,mourner,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

21. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Jennifer Holiday speaks with the media as she enters Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,the media,talking,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,entering,soul music,obituary,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

22. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Actress Jennifer Lewis speaks with the media as she enters Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,actress,the media,talking,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,entering,soul music,obituary,jenifer lewis,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

23. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Martha Reeves enters Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,entering,soul music,obituary,martha reeves,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

24. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Jesse Jackson enters Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,entering,jesse jackson sr.,soul music,obituary,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

25. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Boxer Tommy ‘Hitman’ Hearns (right) enters Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,entering,soul music,obituary,greater grace temple,thomas hearns,detroit – michigan

26. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Singer Faith Hill performs at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,singer,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,human interest,greater grace temple,faith hill,detroit – michigan

27. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Pink Cadillacs are lined up outside Greater Grace Temple, site of soul music icon Aretha Franklin’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson.(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,in a row,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,soul music,obituary,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

28. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (C) is greeted after speaking at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,singer,talking,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,human interest,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

29. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,singer,talking,funeral,artist,aretha franklin,human interest,greater grace temple,detroit – michigan

30. Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 31: Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Greater Grace Temple hoping to be one of the members of the general public to be allowed in to the singer’s funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Dozens of musicians and dignitaries are scheduled to either speak or perform at the singer’s funeral, including former President Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, and Cicely Tyson.(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,singer,in a row,michigan,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,fan – enthusiast,soul music,obituary,greater grace temple,hope – concept,detroit – michigan