Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features Black Women Centric Films

This week’s ‘ What to Watch’ film list features Black women focused movies to kick off Women’s History Month. Our specially curated list of films spotlights the classics with resilient, beautiful, and nurturing Black women at the center. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for the week inside.

When thinking of strong Black women-centric films, several films come to mind. From rom-com, feel good movie, Love and Basketball recounting love over time to exploring your options with Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, there’s no shortage of great films to choose from this week.

There are several classic films like The Wiz, Set It Off, Sister Act, and more. We also featured newer timeless movies with Hidden Figures, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and The Woman King featured on our list this week.

As we begin our Women’s History Month celebration, we aim to honor and highlight women focused stories throughout the month of March. This year’s celebration hopes to capitalize on the recurring theme “WE for gender equality and inclusive society,” which was first introduced in 2023. This theme, launched to renew commitment to the advocacy, builds upon the accomplishments under the 2016-2022 theme, “WE Make CHANGE Work for Women.”

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list showcases Black women leads, producers and directors. There’s something to watch for the entire family. This list includes the comedy, drama, and musical movies that you desire.

Comment what Black women-focused films you love below.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ Black women centered films for Women’s History Month below:

