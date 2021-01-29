Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Oprah Winfrey made history with The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history and ran in national syndication for 25 years from 1986 to 2011. The talk show host has since created other career paths from the success of the show as a television producer, actress, author and philanthropist.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Oprah celebrated 67 years of life on Jan. 29, 2020 as one of the greatest to ever do it with her candid interviews asking the questions that millions of Americans wanted answers to while making each of her guests comfortable enough to share their personal lives. Her interviews were always entertaining, tear jerking and filled with new, interesting information about some of the most mysterious and private celebrities in entertainment. Enjoy this thread of Oprah’s classic interviews to celebrate more life for the entertainment mogul.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

An Oprah Appreciation Post: A Thread Of Oprah Winfrey’s Classic Interviews was originally published on globalgrind.com