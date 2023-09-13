Hip-Hop History Month

On This Day September 13, 1994: Notorious B.I.G. Released His Debut Album Ready To Die

Published on September 13, 2023

Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award.

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

In 1994, hip-hop was forever changed. Christopher Wallace, known professionally as The Notorious B.I.G., dropped his debut album “Ready to Die.” Straight out of the streets of Brooklyn, Biggie’s debut release was a game-changer that launched him to the top of the hip-hop game. Tracks on the album told his stories of a life led by poverty, violence, and ambition, as Biggie delivered rough and thought-provoking lyrics that touched listeners.

Laika and the Cosmonauts in Concert at Wetlands - 1995

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

“Ready to Die” showcased Biggie’s lyrical abilities, combining storytelling with his one-of-a-kind flow, creating a unique sound that set him apart in the East Coast/West Coast rap rivalry of the 90s. Records like “Juicy” and “Big Poppa” became instant classics, blending smooth melodies with street lyrics.

FILA X The Notorious B.I.G.

Source: FILA / FILA

Some may say the album contained a darker vibe however, the album also reflected Biggie’s pursuit for a better life, letting listeners experience his complex delivery and personality. Tragically, Biggie was assassinated in 1997, but “Ready to Die” remains a masterpiece that solidified his legacy as one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers.Check out the album below!

1. The Notorious B.I.G. – Intro (Official Audio)

2. The Notorious B.I.G. – Things Done Changed (Official Audio)

3. The Notorious B.I.G. – Gimme the Loot (Official Audio)

4. The Notorious B.I.G. – Machine Gun Funk (Official Audio)

5. The Notorious B.I.G. – Warning (Official Music Video) [HD]

6. The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die (Official Audio)

7. The Notorious B.I.G. – One More Chance (Official Music Video)

8. The Notorious B.I.G. – Fuck Me (Interlude) (Official Audio)

9. The Notorious B.I.G. – The What (feat. Method Man) (Official Audio)

10. The Notorious B.I.G. – Juicy (Official Video)

11. The Notorious B.I.G. – Everyday Struggle (Official Audio)

12. The Notorious B.I.G. – Me & My Bitch (Official Audio)

13. The Notorious B.I.G. – Big Poppa (Official Music Video)

14. The Notorious B.I.G. – Respect (Official Audio)

15. The Notorious B.I.G. – Friend of Mine (Official Audio)

16. The Notorious B.I.G. – Unbelievable (Official Audio)

17. The Notorious B.I.G. – Suicidal Thoughts (Official Audio)

18. The Notorious B.I.G. – Who Shot Ya? (Official Audio)

19. The Notorious B.I.G. – Just Playing (Dreams) (Official Audio)

