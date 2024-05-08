Technology

No Surprise Apple’s “Let Loose” Event Was All About The iPad, Here Is Everything Announced

Published on May 8, 2024

iPad Pro M4 Chip

Source: Apple / iPad Pro M4 Chip


Apple’s latest event was all about the iPad.

On Tuesday, during its “Let Loose” event, Tim Cook, sporting some very exclusive Nike Air Max 1s, and his crew happily announced its new iPad offerings and refreshed iPad accessories.

Let’s jump into what was announced.

The iPad Air Gets A Bigger Screen & The M2 Chip

iPad Air

Source: Apple / iPad Air


The iPad Air is the tech giant’s cheaper but still very powerful alternative to the iPad Pro, giving users more screen size thanks to introducing a new 13-inch iPad Air.

It also will get a power boost with the addition of the M2 chip, replacing the M1 chipset the 2022 model had under its hood.

The new iPad Air will arrive in four color options: blue, purple, starlight, and the Apple staple, space gray.

iPad Air

Source: Apple / iPad Air


Both iPad Air models will start with a 128GB base storage model and a 512GB option. The 11-inch model will cost $599, and the 13-inch model will cost $799.

The iPad Pro Is Much Thinner & Gets An OLED Display

iPad Pro M4 Chip

Source: Apple / iPad Pro M4 Chip


The iPad Pro has lost some weight; no, literally, it has, coming in at 5.3mm for the 11-inch version and 5.1mm for the 13-inch model.

Apple has somehow managed to get all those incredible features in a much slimmer package while giving its tablet a much-needed OLED display.

iPad Pro M4 Chip

Source: Apple / iPad Pro M4 Chip


The new model is available in only two colors, space black and silver, and has a powerful M4 chip under the hood and 256GB of base storage.

As for the price, the 11-inch model starts at $999, and the 13-inch version starts at $1,299.

Apple Pencil Pro & Magic Keyboard

iPad Air

Source: Apple / iPad Air / Apple Pencil Pro


The Apple Pencil would probably not have been one of the late Steve Jobs’ favorite company innovations, but Tim Cook believes in it and continues to support it.

Following the announcement of the cheaper USB-C model of the iPad accessory, Apple announced a new Apple Pencil Pro model that supports haptic feedback, a new squeezing gesture to open menus, and the ability to roll the pencil to change brush sizes.

The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the iPad Pro and will cost you $129.

The iPad’s Magic Keyboard also got a refresh.

iPad Air

Source: Apple / iPad Air / Magic Keyboard


The new Magic Keyboard features an aluminum palm rest, a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, plus a function row. It also comes in two colors, silver, and space black, to ensure you match whichever color of iPad Pro you have.

Of course, the new Magic Keyboard is not cheap; it will cost $299 for the 11-inch version and $349 for the 13-inch version.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

