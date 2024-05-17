Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour Setlist

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour emerged as Minaj’s most successful endeavor from its inception. Across its 34-date North American leg, the tour boasted an average nightly gross of just under $2 million and attendance of 13,000, marking a substantial leap from the pace set by previous tours. Compared to the Pink Friday: Reloaded Tour of 2012 ($776,000) and The Pinkprint Tour of 2015-16 ($657,000), Pink Friday 2 demonstrated nearly triple the financial success, solidifying Minaj’s status as a tour de force in the music industry.

Pink Friday 2 featured four double-header events, yielding impressive grosses exceeding $3 million in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Toronto. Among these, the two nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 4 and May 1 stood out, amassing a whopping $4.3 million in revenue and selling 28,100 tickets.

Beyond her performances in Brooklyn, Nicki Minaj also took the stage at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden and the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Together, these four shows in the New York City area generated a staggering $9.3 million in revenue and drew over 54,000 attendees. Pink Friday 2 now ranks among the 10 Top of Highest Grossing Rap Tours In History and the Highest for any female rapper ever!



