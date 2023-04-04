New ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teases ‘No Way Home’ Implications

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Our favorite Afro-Latino web-slinger, Miles Morales, is back. He’s no longer the unsure hero of Brooklyn. He is now a much older teenager who is pretty good at being a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man for his people and is just trying to juggle life.

Miles says everything is “fine” as he battles high school and villains like Spot (Jason Schwartzman). However, his mom Rio (Luna Lauren Vélez), and his father, Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry), are still trying to get their teenage son to open up to them and be happy, but they have no idea he is living a double life still.

Doctor Strange’s Spell To Help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker Is Still Causing Trouble

When his multiversal homie, Spider-Gwen (Hailee Stanfield), shows up, she takes him on another journey. They arrive at a place full of Spideys, including his mentor, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), who now has a daughter, MayDay.

Miles’ visit to Spider-Man isn’t as pleasant as he hoped it would be, with Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), telling Miles he will not be a member of the Spidey squad. Why isn’t entirely clear, but it might have something to do with the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with O’Hara referencing “Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999.”

He also tells Miles, “You have a choice between saving one person and saving every world,” hinting that our young hero will have his “Uncle Ben” moment in this film.

Everything goes off the rails with O’Hara unleashing all of the Spideys he is in charge of, including Issa Rae’s Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk, and more after Miles, on top of the new multiversal threat, looking to destroy the entire multiverse.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse’s international trailer also features voiceovers from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garlied, and Holland, pretty much confirming Sony is still working on webbing all of its Spider-Man properties together.

It’s an excellent time to be a Spider-Man fan, and we love to see it.

You can check out the trailer for the film swinging into theaters on June 2, 2023, plus Twitter reactions below.

New ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teases ‘No Way Home’ Implications was originally published on cassiuslife.com