Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ah, yes. Tis’ the season for presents, family, and overall holiday cheer.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Christmas is right around the corner, and that means tons of decorations, food, and of course, Christmas music.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We have been blessed with several songs over the years that are absolute must-play tracks for the holiday, from Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song and WHAM!’s Last Christmas to Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas and…. well…that one Mariah Carey song. (You’re humming it as I type, aren’t you?)

While we love the old-school joints, there are also some holiday jams from today’s artists that are worthy of adding to your playlist. From fresh takes on Christmas classics to original music, there’s plenty to choose from! Here’s a look at some of the new Christmas tracks for 2022!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

New Holiday Jams To Add To The Playlist This Christmas was originally published on hiphopnc.com