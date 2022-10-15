Video Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Surfaces From Jan. 6 Attack, Twitter Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently trending on social media after the conclusion of the latest House Jan. 6 committee which ended with a subpoena for former President Donald Trump. In never before seen video footage, Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and more are showing displaying incredible poise while under threat of attack with Pelosi being hailed by many as a hero.

On Thursday (Oct. 13), the committee voted 9-0 to subpoena Trump to testify before them and explain some of his actions the day of the heinous attack on the Capitol spurned by the so-called “Stop The Steal” movement and supporters of the beleaguered business mogul. It was shared that former vice president Mike Pence may also receive a subpoena for his alleged role in the attacks and connected actions.

In some of the videos shared widely on social media and behind, Nancy Pelosi is heard saying that she wanted Trump to arrive at the Capitol grounds, stating that she would “punch him out” knowing she could fail jail but claiming she’d be “happy” to do so.

Also at the center of the hearing beyond the footage of Schumer and Pelosi trying to alert law enforcement officials of their dire situation in 2021, the committee hammered down on the false claims made by Trump and his cohorts that the election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden thus riling up a rabid base ready to declare war on his behalf.

What is important to note is that despite Trump’s claims that Pelosi and other elected officials failed to involve law enforcement to stop the attacks, the video montage played at the hearing proved otherwise. It should be assumed that there was more video footage given the access to smartphones and the like and the committee used the clips to make a case that Trump egged on a dangerous situation.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of tweets, which include some of the aforementioned clips of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with reactions.

