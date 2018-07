Musiq Soulchild’s 8th studio album, Feel The Real, is a 24-track double disc which takes listeners on a melodic journey through the essence of hip hop soul in true Musiq Soulchild fashion.

The album features the single “Start Over,” and previously released tracks “Simple Things,” “Humble Pie,” and Sooner or Later.

Deeply inspired by the R&B/Soul sound of the ‘70s, Feel The Real continues to showcase Musiq’s songwriting and production skills.

He has received awards from Billboard, BET, ASCAP, BMI, and Soul Train. He has also earned award nominations from MTV, the American Music Awards, the NAACP, and 12 Grammy nominations. Among his many accolades and accomplishments, Musiq Soulchild has had two RIAA certified Platinum albums, two Gold albums and nine hit singles.