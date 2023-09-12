What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The MTV VMA Awards 2023 was a night to remember. From Shakira getting the Video Vanguard award, to Saweetie forgetting she was hosting the red carpet, and the Hip-Hop Anniversary tribute it was defiantly a night to go down in MTV history.

And it wouldn’t be an award show without the celebrities in their wild and crazy fashions that probably cost more than most of us make in a month. So let’s run down what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2023 MTV VMA Awards!

