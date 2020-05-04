CLOSE
Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

Posted 19 hours ago

The legendary Michael Jordan has been giving a timeline of his career in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Within the past few episodes you see his commitment to the court and how he gave 110% every game. However, one thing that might be overshadowed by Jordan’s basketball career is his children.

We want to highlight his beautiful 27-year-old daughter Jasmine Jordan. Jordan has four other children: Marcus, Jeffrey, Ysabel and Victoria.

Check out some of our favorite pictures of Jasmine Jordan below!

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

Happy International Women’s Day 🔅

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

You See Us Rollin’ • #CoolMom

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

From 0 to Ocean, How Salty Are You?

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

One time for the one time 🏈💙

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

What IG sees vs what my son sees 🐠💚

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

an old flex on a sunday

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

madre•

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

glowing all ‘19

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

...Ready 🤷🏾‍♀️

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

let’s ride... 🚗💨

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

📍Ⓗⓞⓝⓖ Ⓚⓞⓝⓖ

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

STARGAZING|💫

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

any given monday • 💚

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Mix-no-Match

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

bbygrl•

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

20.

Close