Michael Irvin Let Go From NFL Network, X Says We’re Losing Recipes

Published on May 6, 2024

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

There’s been a shakeup at the NFL Network, and one of the most energetic commentators is off the air.

After 15 years with the network, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has been let go.

The shakeup is network-wide and extends cuts made last month, which included Melissa Stark, Andrew Siciliano, Will Selva and James Palmer.

NFLN tells Deadline that the moves are being done to put them in good standings ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and that starts with out with some old and in with some new talent evaluating the games.

“As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond,” NFLN said in a statement to Deadline. “That process results in renewals, non-renewals, and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”

Irvin’s departure comes after he was railroaded from covering last year’s Super Bowl because he was accused of sexual misconduct by a hotel employee at the Marriott-owned Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel.

He was pulled from NFL Network’s coverage and later filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit. The tide changed after video of the incident was released at a press conference Irvin held to prove he was innocent.

The video shows Irvin talking to the alleged victim for nearly 2 minutes touching her arm twice, and eventually shaking hands before going their separate ways.

At the presser, Irvin spoke about the dangers of being falsely accused of crimes as a Black man.

“This sickens me, this sickens me,” Irvin said in a video posted by Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. “Because in this great country, it takes me back to a time where a white woman would accuse a black man of something, and they would take a bunch of guys that were above the law, run in a barn, put a rope around his foot and drag him through the mud and hang him by a tree.”

See how social media is reacting to Irvin’s NFL Network exit below.

