Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Late afternoon, the internet was set ablaze when a former videographer for Megan Thee Stallion charged her with a lawsuit accusing her of some eyebrow-raising things that the Houston rapper vehemently denies.

NBC News first broke the news of the 42-page complaint brought by Megan Thee Stallion’s former videographer, Emilio Garcia, accusing the Houston rapper of “harassment, creating a hostile work environment and violating labor codes.”

The one claim that had the internet talking was Garcia allegedly being forced to watch Thee Stallion have sex with another woman while riding in a moving vehicle while on tour in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022.

Per Huffpost:

“Plaintiff could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country. Plaintiff was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal,” according to the suit.

The following day, Megan demeaned Garcia and told him, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.”

“Stallion berated and directed her fat-shaming comments towards plaintiff such as ‘Fat Bitch,’ ‘Spit your food out,’ and ‘You don’t need to be eating,’” the lawsuit says.

Garcia began working for Roc Nation, which manages Megan, as the rapper’s personal cameraman in 2018. In 2019, he quit his other job and switched to full-time employment, working for Megan for more than 50 hours a week.

The website also notes that Roc Nation initially hired Garcia before working full-time for Megan Thee Stallion, earning $4,000 monthly and becoming an independent contractor.

He also claims he was not given meal breaks or rest periods and was forbidden from doing outside work.

Megan Thee Stallion Slams The Accusations

Immediately after the news broke, Megan Thee Stallion slammed the accusation through a statement from her lawyer, Alex Shapiro.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” Alex Spiro tells Page Six exclusively. “We will deal with this in court.”

The social media streets are talking and, of course, joking about the matter. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations was originally published on hiphopwired.com