HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Meet The Mother Of Trey Songz 1-Year-Old Son Noah

Posted 17 hours ago

Trey Songz

Source: Trey Songz / Trey Songz

Mystery solved.

On Wednesday (April 22), Trey Songz revealed the identity of the mother of his son, Noah. As reported Tuesday, Songz recently celebrated Noah’s first birthday with mom, Caro Colon and close family.

Colon was speculated to be Noah’s mom after the singer announced his son’s birth last year. According to The Jasmine Brand, Colon is the sister of Milagrito “Millie” Colon, the mother of Dave East’s daughter, Kairi.

Check out pics of the beautiful family below.

Meet The Mother Of Trey Songz 1-Year-Old Son Noah  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Somehow Toni Braxton Won The Teddy Riley-Babyface Instagram Live Battle
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live: “I Don’t Compete I Complete”
“Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll” Singer Vaughan Mason Dead at 69
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married!
In Life And Death, Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Have An Everlasting Love
Close