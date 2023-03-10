Twitter Reacts To Yung Miami’s Acting & Lil Meech Earning His Big Nickname In Latest ‘BMF’ Episode

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Twitter is screaming CARESHA PLEASE after watching Yung Miami’s acting debut in BMF.

BMF Fridays are in full effect, and Twitter has much to say about the latest episode. Yung Miami has caught the acting bug, appearing in the Netflix film You People and now with her highly-anticipated debut in the Starz original drama series.

Unfortunately, instead of receiving praise for her role as Deanna Washington in season two of BMF, many have taken to Twitter to call out Yung Miami for what they feel is TUBI quality acting.

“Yung Miami better thank God for colorism and “pretty privilege,” because talented she is NOT! There are too many great actors for y’all to be hiring the likes of Caresha and LaLa!!,” one Twitter user wrote in the caption of tweet with a video of Joe Budden.

“Uno I love me some Yung Miami but this scene was terrible I wasn’t convinced hopefully she improves #bmf,” another Twitter user wrote.

Yung Miami was well aware of the hate coming at her and took to social media to respond to the BMF watchers who thought her acting was real bad.

“The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It’s only the beginning for me!” the rapper wrote in reply to a tweet defending her acting debut.

Showing that she has a sense of humor, Diddy’s former boo wrote, “it wasn’t funny,lol,” in response to a tweet that read, “Caresha had me screaming on BMF last night she’s mad funny.”

She Can Hit La La For Some Advice

We hope Yung Miami keeps at it and doesn’t let the haters get to her. You don’t become a great actor overnight. If she needs to talk to anyone, she can hit up La La, who also felt the wrath of Power watchers for years.

So That’s How Meech Got The Big Nickname

That wasn’t the only thing that BMF fans, specifically the ladies talking. The thirst is real on Twitter because of a sex scene featuring Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. flashing his goods.

Quickly the jokes and reactions came in, with many agreeing the young actor should change his name from Lil Meech to Big Meech.

LOL.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

