Matt Barnes Spits At Fiancé’s Ex While Outside An NFL Stadium, Twitter Not Surprised He Wanted All The Smoke

Matt Barnes blasted his fiancée’s ex-husband, former football player David Patterson Jr., with saliva during a scuffle on Sunday, and then Barnes slapped Patterson with a restraining order to boot. The altercation occurred outside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, shortly before the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers. And TMZ Sports has a video showing how it all went down.

Per court documents filed by Barnes for the restraining order, he alleged Patterson “hunted” him “down and aggressively confronted” him. The retired NBA vet then said Patterson shoved and pushed him. “I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further,” Barnes added in the paperwork, “and off of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust.”

According to The Blast, Barnes went on to state: “Following repeated violent threats, including threatening to shoot me with his ‘Glock’ (a type of gun) and a recent physical confrontation at an NFL playoff game, I am seeking a civil harassment restraining order against David B. Patterson, Jr. David is the ex-husband of my current fiancée.”

Meanwhile, Barnes is facing another restraining order from an interesting source: Patterson’s current girlfriend, Melissa Andino. This past August, she filed her own paperwork against the ALL THE SMOKE cohost, alleging her partner and Anansa Sims have had a great co-parenting arrangement — until Barnes came along, that is.

“The children reported to me and my fiancé, David Patterson, that they were scared of Matt,” she claims in the docs, per The Blast. “They said that he is not nice to them. They said they are treated like visitors at his home even though they live there. Little David said that he spends most of his time in a closet at Matt’s house.”

“If Matt Barnes will threaten me, a principal who has never said anything to him. Would threaten a police officer. Would choke and assault a woman…l understand why the children finally told their father and l that they were scared of him,” Andino continued. “l don’t believe children should be forced to live with a person who mistreats them because that is who their mother chooses to be with.”

Matt Barnes Spits At Fiancé's Ex While Outside An NFL Stadium, Twitter Not Surprised He Wanted All The Smoke was originally published on cassiuslife.com