The loss of Chadwick Boseman hit the souls of so many who enjoyed the talented actor’s stellar roles and ability to bring dignity and conviction to whatever character he played. Boseman’s final appearance as King T’Challa AKA The Black Panther took place in Disney Plus’ new What If…? series, and fans are celebrating the moment on social media.

The second episode of What If…? made its debut on Wednesday (August 18) on Disney’s premium streaming service and features the voice of Jeffrey Wright as Uatu The Watcher. The episode reimagines T’Challa’s arc that transforms him into a Guardian Of The Galaxy while assuming the role of Star Lord.

Boseman, who passed away last August, played the role of King T’Challa with such class and power that it effectively transformed the entire landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So popular was Boseman in the role, he could barely get away from showing off the Wakandan salute during press runs he performed after but did so realizing how important the character was for representation.

Disney Plus pulled off a classy move and dedicated the episode of What If…? to Boseman’s lasting memory. It goes without saying that there will never be another King T’Challa after Boseman and it isn’t known how the franchise goes forward without its biggest star. But we hope that the minds at Marvel do all they can to honor The Black Panther.

We haven’t seen the episode yet and we’re trying to avoid spoilers here but we couldn’t ignore the reaction from Twitter. We’ve got some listed out below.

Wakanda Forever!

Long Live The King: Fans Celebrate The Late Chadwick Boseman As The Black Panther On ‘What If…?’ #TChalla was originally published on hiphopwired.com