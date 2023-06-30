Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel singer Lamar Campbell is no stranger to the Lord. Known for his powerful vocals and soul-stirring performances, he says that Gospel music is the foundation of all black music. He began playing music in the church at the age of 8. As an Indianapolis native, he was the first to be signed to EMI Gospel now known as Motown Gospel. With a career spanning several decades, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his inspirational music and strong faith.

Watch as Lamar Campbell sits down with WISH-TV to talk about his ultimate goal: to help people build a relationship with God!

You can find Lamar Campbell on Sundays at Mt. Caramel Baptist Church participating as the music director for his church. You can also find Lamar on AM 1310 & 92.7 FM on Sundays from 4-7 pm.

Lamar is also a local representative for the Gospel Music Workshop of America!

Lamar Campbell Shows Love For Gospel During Black Music Month was originally published on praiseindy.com