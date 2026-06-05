Keith Sweat Talks Tour, Tubi & Discovering A Love for Taking Cruises

Sweat adds female R&B trio Kutt Klose to his R&B Lovers Tour lineup, citing their history and chemistry.

Sweat promises live vocals from all artists, crediting lessons from Levert legends on delivering authentic shows.

Sweat has grown to love taking cruises, and will be a featured performer on the 2026 ONE Voyage Cruise.

Source: The Madd Hatta Show / Majic 102.1

Keith Sweat stopped by The Madd Hatta Show on Majic 102.1 on Friday ahead of the highly anticipated R&B Lovers Tour stop in Houston on June 6.

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The tour brings together some of the biggest names in R&B, including Keith Sweat, Ginuwine, Joe, Dru Hill and special guests Kutt Klose for a night packed with classic hits and unforgettable performances.

One of the highlights of the interview was Sweat’s decision to add Kutt Klose to the tour lineup. The trio remains the only female R&B group he ever signed, and he said it was important to give fans an opportunity to see them perform alongside the artists who helped define an era of R&B music. Kutt Klose became a fan favorite with hits like “I Like” and “Surrender,” while also collaborating with Sweat on several memorable records throughout the 1990s. Their history together and undeniable chemistry made them a natural addition to the show.

Speaking of music, he teased fans with a hint of what’s to come.. and AfroBreats album PLUS an album inspired by his love of Southern Soul.

Sweat also made it clear that fans attending the R&B Lovers Tour can expect real vocals from every artist on stage. He said he insists that every act sings live and credits that philosophy to lessons he learned from legendary performers Eddie Levert and Gerald Levert. According to Sweat, audiences deserve an authentic concert experience, and live singing remains one of the most important elements of a great show. That commitment to performance excellence has helped make him one of R&B’s most respected touring artists for more than three decades.

When asked by Madd Hatta what he does in his free time, the R&B icon admitted he’s a big fan of watching movies on Tubi and enjoys getting lost in the streaming platform’s massive catalog. He also revealed that he’s grown a love for taking cruises.

Sweat said members of his team encouraged him to take a cruise vacation, and while he wasn’t convinced at first, the experience quickly changed his mind.

That’s good news for fans planning to join him aboard the 2026 ONE Voyage Cruise hosted by Rickey Smiley. The seven-night Caribbean experience sails October 26 through November 1 aboard Virgin Voyages’ luxury adults-only Resilient Lady, traveling from Miami to Nassau and The Beach Club at Bimini.

The voyage also supports scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities through the United Negro College Fund. In addition to Keith Sweat, the cruise will feature appearances by Rick Ross, T.I., D.L. Hughley, Karyn White, The Commodores, Ohio Players, Pastor Mike Jr., Jekalyn Carr, Johnathan McReynolds, King George, The SOS Band, Confunkshun, Larry Dodson, Original Lakeside, Al Hudson & One Way, EU featuring Sugar Bear and more. Fans can learn more and secure their cabin today at OneVoyageCruise.com.

Keith Sweat Talks Tour, Tubi & Discovering A Love for Taking Cruises was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com