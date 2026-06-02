Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Keith Sweat helped create the New Jack Swing genre, shaping the sound of R&B for generations.

Sweat is still creating new music, including a Southern soul single and an Afrobeat album.

The One Voyage Cruise offers fans a chance to see Sweat and other iconic artists in a unique, purpose-driven setting.

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There’s something about his presence, calm, confident, unbothered, that reminds you exactly why Keith Sweat’s music has stayed with us for nearly four decades. Between laughs and real talk, he opened up about his legendary career, new music on the horizon, and his upcoming performance on the One Voyage Cruise.

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The One Voyage 2026 Cruise: Your R&B Vacation Is Calling

Keith Sweat is set to perform on the One Voyage 2026 cruise, sailing October 26 aboard the Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady, and if you’re a lover of classic R&B and a good time on the water, this is the experience you’ve been waiting for.

“I got hit after hit after hit,” Sweat said with a smile, and he wasn’t bragging; he was simply stating facts.

Picture this: the ocean breeze, a cold drink in your hand, and Keith Sweat on stage delivering every song you’ve ever slow danced to. That’s what One Voyage is offering. To secure your cabin, head to onevoyagecruise.com and use code Ricky at booking for a $500 onboard credit.

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A Career Built on Soul and Substance

Rickey Smiley took Keith back to the beginning, and what a beginning it was.

Keith Sweat didn’t just arrive on the music scene. He helped build it. Alongside producer Teddy Riley, he was instrumental in creating New Jack Swing, the genre-defining sound that fused R&B with hip-hop and dominated the late ’80s and ’90s. “Without me, there wouldn’t have been a him, and without him, there wouldn’t have been a me,” Sweat said of his relationship with Riley.

What many fans may not fully appreciate is how wide Keith Sweat’s fingerprints are across R&B history. He wrote “Freak Me” for Silk, “Just Got Paid” for Johnny Kemp, and contributed material for Ron Isley, The O’Jays, Immature, and Dru Hill, among others.

His pen has shaped the soundtrack of Black love for generations. That kind of legacy doesn’t happen by accident; it takes vision, discipline, and an ear for what people actually feel.

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Still Creating, Still Relevant

Keith Sweat isn’t living in the past. He dropped news of a new Southern soul single titled “Good Love, Part 2“, featuring Calvin Richardson, King George, Cupid, and Roy.

He also revealed an Afrobeat album with a track that hit number one in South Africa, proof that his sound travels far beyond American borders.

The man has an American Music Award and a lifetime achievement award from the Soul Train Awards on his shelf, but it’s clear he’s still chasing new peaks.

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Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com or call 214-495-1963

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Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com