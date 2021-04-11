Kid Cudi knows exactly what he’s doing. The rapper and actor was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (April 10), and used his time in the spotlight to rock a Virgil Abloh-designed dress, and the big up the late Chris Farley and Kurt Cobain in the process.
The episode was hosted by Carey Mulligan, and Kid Cudi performed “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People,” both from his latest album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. During the latter performance is when he is rocking a flowery spring dress courtesy of Abloh’s Off-White clothing brand.
While performing “Sad People,” Cudi was rocking a green cardigan with a Chris Farley t-shirt. The choice in attire was a homage to Kurt Cobain, who rocked a similar cardigan during Nirvana’s OG MTV Unplugged set while the late Farley was one of the skit show’s most acclaimed members.
The aforementioned dress was similar in look to Cobain rocked back in the day.
Kid Cudi is such a legend for this man pic.twitter.com/uj8f4SmJAb
— Z E N (@real_zen1) April 11, 2021
See, Cudi knows what he’s doing. Salute. And you can be bet the homophobes and conservatives looking for something to be outrage about won’t. bother to do the knowledge.
The last time Cudi performed on SNL was as a special guest of Kanye West back in 2018.
Watch the performances above and below and peep some of the reactions to Cudi’s homages as well.
Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’ As Tribute To Chris Farley and Kurt Cobain was originally published on hiphopwired.com
