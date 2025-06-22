Kevin Durant Reportedly Traded To The Houston Rockets, Social Media In Shambles

Kevin Durant’s days as a member of the Phoenix Suns are officially over.

ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania reports that the 15-time All-Star has been traded to the Houston Rockets.

In exchange, it appears the Suns are looking to the future, getting some younger talent in 2021’s second overall pick, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and a gang of draft picks.

“The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-round picks,” writes Charania.

The move comes after a two-and-a-half-year stint with the Suns, where he was paired with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in an experiment that failed to recreate its own Western Conference Big Three. They finished the 2024-25 season in 11th place with a 36-46 record. Even in last year’s playoffs, where they were 6th in the West, they were swept by the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rumors that Durant wanted out of Phoenix have heightened over recent weeks, as he’s been mulling over trade options with his top destinations being the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.

This will be Durant’s fourth team, and despite entering his 18th season, he averaged 26 points last year, proving he still has a lot to offer and some valuable playoff experience as well.

See how social media is reacting to the trade below.

