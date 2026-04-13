The King of Pop Was Hilarious:  Check Out Michael Jackson’s Funniest Moments

Source: Solarpix / PR PHOTOS

Michael Jackson was one of the greatest entertainers who ever lived. Between his legendary moonwalk, record-breaking albums, and sold-out stadium tours, he was also undeniably hilarious. Not in a rehearsed kind of way, but in the way only someone unbothered by their own legendary status can. Michael was quick-witted with his humor. He made faces mid-interview and often played with the media for his own amusement. He even had funny reactions when it came to fans. His humor is almost childlike; it’s spontaneous, genuine, and effortlessly funny. Whether he was messing around with his close friend Chris Tucker or cracking up on camera and joking in interviews, Michael had a sense of humor that his fans saw and loved.

These are the moments that remind us he wasn’t just a legend, he was a person, and a funny one at that. Check out some of Michael Jackson’s funniest moments.

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