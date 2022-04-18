Kendrick Lamar New Album Drops In May, Rap Twitter Is Ecstatic

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This is not a drill. Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar will be dropping a new album in May.

K. Dot dropped a tweeted that soon enough set Rap Twitter on fighter. The link to his oklama.com site sent fans to a statement from the offices of pgLang from Mr. Lamar with some details we’ve surely been checking for (in response to a stray tweet prematurely announcing his retirement, no less). Basically, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar’s new album, will be dropping on May 13.

What more is there to say? Actually, Twitter has plenty considering Kendrick Lamar’s album is easily the most anticipated new album of 2022 in Hip-Hop, and across all genres. His last album, DAMN, was released back in 2017 and it will be his fifth proper album.

Check out some of the more enthusiastic reactions to the news below.

