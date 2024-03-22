Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & J. Cole On New Future Album ‘We Don’t Trust You’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & J. Cole On New Future Album

Kendrick Lamar brought heavy bars for Drake and J. Cole on the new Future and Metro Boomin album We Don’t Trust You.

On Like That, the sixth song on the project, Kendrick rapped, “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it’s just big me”.

Sheesh. And K. Dot was just heating up.

Drake and J. Cole are currently on tour. On Drizzy’s last album For All The Dogs, he and Cole connected on First Person Shooter. On that track, J. Cole rapped, “Love when they argue the hardest MC, it is K Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? We the Big 3 like we started a league, but right now I feel like Muhammad Ali”.

He later chimed, “Everybody steppers, well f*ck it, then everybody breakfast,” perhaps a shot at Kendrick Lamar’s last album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

This kind of verse from Dot, however, aimed specifically and obviously at Drake and J. Cole, is rare for him. While there have been rumors of beef in the past, Like That is the first time any of them put it front and center.

On First Person Shooter Drake seemingly had some subliminal bars for Kendrick. After foregoing the possibility of there being a Big 3, Drake claimed there’s really only him and J. Cole at the top. He spit, “Who the GOAT? Who you bitches really rooting for?/ Like a kid that act bad from January to November, n***a, it’s just you and Cole.”

Drizzy later referenced Michael Jackson, which Kendrick also seemingly reacted to in his verse on Like That.

“And your best work is a light pack, n**** Prince outlived Mike Jack” – Kendrick Lamar on Like That

Check out Kendrick Lamar’s Drake and J. Cole diss below, and keep scrolling to see viral social media reactions to what could be the hottest rap beef in years.

