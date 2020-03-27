KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam On The Digital Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar

There’s something about KeKe Palmer that is undeniable. Since the days she had her own talk show on BET, she’s always displayed an effortless talent whether it’s a simple take on a Tik Tok challenge, landing a co-hosting job on Sara & Michael, or landing a beauty campaign with Olay, she’s proven her #Blackgirlmagic isn’t mythical, it’s God-given.
And then there’s her fashion. She always keeps it cute. And can turn up the volume at any moment, (see this VMA look we love). The starlet covers Harper’s Bazaar’s digital issue in a dazzling Marc Jacobs’ gown, coat and top hat. The inside images are equally stunning.
Styled by Cassie Anderson, Palmer looks radiant in sequins. The Hustlers actress opens up to the glossy about her online presence and not being validated by awards. Keep scrolling for her story and read the rest, here.
1. On the philosophy behind her online presence:Source:Adrienne Raquel/ Harper's Bazaar
“If I’m gonna have something to say, or if I’m gonna be someone that’s looked at, I wanna try my best to uplift other people like me. Whether they be Black, whether they be women, whether they be millennials, whether they be the underdog, whatever. If I can be that voice, why not?”
2. On Jennifer Lopez’s Oscar snub for her performance in Hustlers:Source:Adrienne Raquel/ Harper's Bazaar
“Honestly, I feel like everybody deserves their respect and their opportunity to be acknowledged in that way. But I will say that the way my mom raised me, when it comes to the arts, the point isn’t to be validated by the [awards] acknowledgements. So I felt like the fact that [Lopez] wasn’t nominated didn’t take anything away from her performance. To me, the win was the fact that people got to see it and receive the emotion, the feeling. That was the reward.”
3. On what she is up to while Strahan, Sara and Keke is temporarily on hiatus due to informational COVID-19 coverage airing instead:Source:Adrienne Raquel/ Harper's Bazaar
“So obviously we aren’t currently working, which sucks! I miss our crew and Michael and Sara. However, it does free some space up in my head to play around with ideas that I haven’t had the chance to get around to. Now that I’m chained to the house, I have no other choice but to find fun ways to stay active and creative! If you’re looking to be entertained for a bit, check out my Insta. I’ve turned it into my own daytime talk show!”
4. On growing up in Illinois and attending St. Benedict Preparatory School:Source:Adrienne Raquel/ Harper's Bazaar
“…where you’re maybe the only minority kid in your class. I think that was the first time that I realized, ‘Oh, is there a different dialect?’…All I ever cared about was being able to articulate myself, having a strong vocabulary, so I can read people, without curse words.”