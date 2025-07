Justice Department Officially Declares Jeffrey Epstein Died of Suicide & Dismisses Claims of A Client List, MAGA Letdown Ensues

Welp, MAGA conspiracy folks, the Jeffrey Epstein case is closed.

Sunday night, Axios broke the news that, in a stunning move, the Justice Department announced that it is moving on from the Jeffrey Epstein case, announcing the accused sex trafficker died of suicide in his jail cell, throwing cold water on the conspiracy that he was murdered.

Oh, and the legendary client list, according to the Justice Department, that doesn’t exist.

The Justice Department also stated in its memo that it does not plan to release any additional documents related to the Epstein matter.

Womp,womp.

This latest admission from the Justice Department is a renege on one of the big promises from Donald Trump, who claimed that he would release government files related to Epstein and go against the conspiracy theories pushed by right-wing influencers for years.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,'” the unsigned memo states. “There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

The Justice Department also released 10 hours of jailhouse video footage that showed no one entered Epstein’s cell the day he took his own life, debunking the conspiracy that he did not hang himself.

These latest revelations debunk years of conspiracy theories pushed by right-wing media figures that claim the government is withholding secrets regarding Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges.

Some people pushed the conspiracy about the Epstein list without a shred of truth.

Pam Bondi Is Looking Funny In The Light

It also comes in stark contrast to what Attorney General Pam Bondi said back in February when she told Fox News that Epstein’s client list is “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

She continued, “That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that.”

The Justice Department, working alongside the White House, released documents related to the Epstein case, but they contained information already publicly available.

Hilariously, the White House held an event giving influencers the “scoop” on the documents, and they were photographed walking out with binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

Even FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino (both highly underqualified for their positions), who were both highly suspicious of the investigation, have both claimed there was no evidence that Epstein was murdered.

This also comes after Elon Musk dropped the bombshell on X, formerly Twitter, that Donald Trump’s name appears on the list that doesn’t exist during his public fallout with Felon 47.

He eventually walked back that claim, but has chimed in on the matter again, writing on the social media platform he allegedly no longer owns, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.”

As you can imagine, the MAGA meltdown is currently happening, with people feeling hoodwinked and bamboozled by the Trump administration while those on the left are clowning them.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

