Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fans caught footage of Joseline Herandez’s performance this past weekend, where the reality TV veteran bared her chest to those in attendance.

For the record, her top never came completely off. So she isn’t exactly ‘topless’. But… it’s close enough.

Now she’s trending on Twitter. Again.

Joseline first made her debut on reality TV more than 10 years ago on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Her first scene on the show, literally, was a fight. And the Puerto Rican Princess has been blazing trails ever since.

Scroll down to see her barechested performance, and keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say about it.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Joseline Hernandez Goes Topless (Almost) at Weekend Performance was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com