One of the most-anticipated moments on the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Stage was the reunion of Jonathan Nelson and Purpose! After their performance, Nelson sat down with WYCB 1340‘s morning man Winston Chaney to talk about the experience.

A Baltimore native, Nelson also talks about his big move to Orlando, Florida along with some of his favorite songs to perform!

Jonathan Nelson & Purpose Reunites At The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Interview + Photos] was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Jonathan Nelson & Purpose At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th: Jonathan Nelson and Purpose performs live at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration jonathan nelson

