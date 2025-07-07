Joe Rogan Calls Trump’s Immigration Raids ‘Insane’

It looks like podcast host Joe Rogan has been sleepwalking or just willfully ignored President Trump’s continuous pattern of lying, but the popular podcaster who endorsed Donald Trump during the 2024 election, is shocked that the Trump administration has been aggressively pursuing undocumented workers.

On the July 2 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said that President Trump vowed to go after undocumented violent criminals and instead has been going after construction workers and gardeners.

“There’s two things that are insane,” Rogan said, Salon reports. “One is the targeting of migrant workers — just construction workers, just gardeners. Like, really?”

The Department of Homeland Security has defended the masked raids by ICE officers, claiming that most of those who have been detained have criminal records.

But, an ABC News analysis found that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shifted from going after “the worst of the worst” to chasing down and detaining immigrant workers.

“[B]eginning May 25, the data appears to show there was a shift in enforcement — with individuals with criminal convictions making up only 30% of those arrested. Those arrested with pending criminal charges accounted for 26% of the individuals arrested and 44% had no criminal history,” ABC News found.

Rogan also noted that the Trump administration has been going after international students, pointing to the case of the Tufts University Turkish student who wrote an opinion piece criticizing Israel.

“That’s enough to get you kicked out of the country?” he asked his guest, Replit CEO Amjad Masad.

Rogan’s about-face comes after his full-throated support of Trump, not only endorsing him to his 14 million listeners, but calling him “the most competent choice.” Salon notes that in recent months, Rogan “…he has grown more critical, previously calling deportations to El Salvador ‘horrific’ and warning that ‘innocent people’ are being caught in broad enforcement efforts.”

See social media’s reactions below.

Joe Rogan Calls Trump’s Immigration Raids ‘Insane’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11.