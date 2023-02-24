Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown Reportedly Dating Model Bernice Burgos, Twitter Outraged With Age Difference

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Athletes often date some of the most gorgeous women in the industry, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that Jaylen Brown’s latest flame is Bernice Burgos.

Burgos is a New York native who has long been one of the most popular models in the social media era, and has been linked to celebrities like Drake in the past.

But now she’s allegedly with the Boston Celtic, which has drawn some criticism because while she may post constant thirst traps, she is 42. That makes her about 16 years older than Brown, who turned 26 in October.

The new relationship is even more interesting because after some digging, it was revealed that Burgos’ daughter Ashley Marie — a singer and model with 232,000 followers on Instagram– is the same age as Brown, which has social media deeming the relationship “gross.”

“That’s wild. Him and his step daughter are the same age,” said one Twitter user, while another tweeted, “Wooooow his step daughter is a few months older than him. That’s an interesting family dynamic.”

Rumors of the two being an item first went public in September 2022 when they were allegedly seen together in Boston and Atlanta where Brown lives during the offseason.

Weeks later, Burgos was at the Boston Celtics home opener game against the Philadephia 76ers.

But the latest picture that has social media debating the appropriateness of the relationship shows them appearing to be on vacation together as he sits with Burgos crouched behind him.

See Twitter’s reactions below.

