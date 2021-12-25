ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose doesn’t miss when it comes to his fits, but on this fine Christmas day, he put up a brick, according to social media.

Jalen Rose showed up to work, thinking he got a fit off. Twitter said nah. The man with the immaculate hairline graced our television screens, rocking a green suit with Pan African flag detailing. While Rose might have thought that was a good look, the fashionistas on social media, oh hell no.

The jokes were instant. One Twitter user wrote, “Why is Jalen Rose dressed like a west African security guard.”

Another Twitter user hilariously compared Rose to a pack of smokes writing, “Bruh. Jalen Rose dressed like a pack of cigarettes.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Jalen Rose looking a [sic] member of X-Clan today! Vainglorious! This is protected by the red, the black, and the green with a key, sissy!”

LOL, how can you not live Twitter?

There is nothing like jokes during the holiday, and Jalen Rose’s choice of suit is helping supply some holiday cheer at the expense of the former NBA hooper. We’re sure he doesn’t mind and will most likely get in on the fun himself. You can peep more hilarious reactions to Jalen Rose’s holiday suit in the gallery below.

Photo: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Jalen Roses’ Christmas Drip Draws Hilarious Holiday Jeers On Twitter was originally published on cassiuslife.com