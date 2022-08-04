Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jackie Aina is every beauty influencer’s inspiration. The Nigerian-American beauty debuted on the scene via YouTube after joining the US Navy Reserve, where she discovered her love for makeup. She eventually landed a job with MAC Cosmetics, where she was able to hone her craft. Aina was always told the makeup trends she wanted to do on herself wouldn’t work on her skin complexion, which led to her creating videos highlighting beauty looks and products that worked for all skin tones.

The beauty guru uses her platform to advocate for Black women. Although she partners with many beauty and fashion brands, she doesn’t think twice about calling them out about issues like lack of diversity, advocacy, and inappropriately capitalizing off of the black dollar. After the murder of George Floyd, Aina took to her Twitter account to call out brands like FashionNova and PrettyLittleThing for their silence on Black issues. She even cut ties with a beauty brand because they continued a partnership with a known racist.

Aina is the embodiment of an influencer who uses her platform for good. She is working overtime to change the lack of inclusion in the beauty industry, and she’s also willing to risk a few checks to get her point across. Today the boss babe turns 35 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down ten times Jackie Aina gave us fierce red carpet looks.

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com