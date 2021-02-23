Huncho Helps: Quavo Picked Up Bobby Shmurda From Jail, Had Private Jet Ready

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Shmurda is now a free man today (Feb. 23) and the Brooklyn rapper’s welcome was most certainly crafted to be a huge one. Quavo was responsible for making sure the “Hot N*gga” rapper was taken care of and had a private jet lined up for his longtime colleague along with other gifts.

The 26-year-old rapper born Ackquille Jean Pollard has been awaiting this day since his December 2014 arrest. Just as his career was cresting, Shmurda and several of his GS9 crewmates were arrested on a number of charges. Just this past September, Shmurda was denied parole but he patiently did the final bit of his stretch despite the disappointing news.

By way of an exclusive report with Billboard, Quavo of Migos fam told the outlet that he’s going to host a major rollout for Shmurda as he leaves New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility a free man.

“I’m going to get my guy,” Quavo told Billboard. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir.”

Some might recall that Quavo and Shmurda were in the midst of working on a collaborative mixtape project titled Shmigo Gang, and it appears their friendship has remained strong as a result.

Shmurda’s release comes on the heels of the recent freedom of the aforementioned Rowdy Rebel, and Quavo also showed the “Jesse Owens” star some love by blessing him with a huge stack of loot as a welcome home present during a link-up presumably on Monday (Feb. 22) according to footage shared on social media. There was also a so-called “Shmurda Kit” in a black briefcase but the contents weren’t divulged.

My first time seeing my dog rowdy rebel tonight!!! They freed the guys — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) February 23, 2021

It should be assumed that considering Quavo’s tight link with the Brooklyn collective that there’s music on the way. This all comes as Quavo and assumably Shmurda are set to attend a special Bleacher Report event.

Welcome home, Bobby Shmurda, and salute the whole GS9.

Check out some reactions to the news from Twitter below.

